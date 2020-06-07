NFL Legend Terrell Owens Leads Black Lives Matter Protests in West Hollywood

Black Lives Matter protests have continued around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers last week. Meanwhile, several notable professional athletes have joined celebrities, entertainers and politicians in using their public platforms to further the cause. On Saturday, NFL legend Terrell Owens joined protesters on the streets, leading a peaceful march in West Hollywood, California.

Per a report by TMZ, the Hall of Fame wide receiver was at the front of a crowd that began its march at Pan Pacific Park and proceeded through Beverly Boulevard before reaching La Cienega Blvd. As they moved, the 46-year-old Owens held a megaphone and led the protesters’ chants.

In the accompanying video footage, Owens and other protesters were shown calling for justice and invoking the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd with their chanting.

Owens has been outspoken about the ongoing unrest and protests calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality on Twitter. In particular, he has taken aim at the NFL and team owners for their previous treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who inspired athletes from a variety of sports to engage in silent protests against racism in 2016 when he knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games.

More recently, Owens offered harsh words for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after his decrying of those that would kneel during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Brees later apologized for his remarks, which were made on Wednesday as he gave an interview with Yahoo! Finance. When asked by Daniel Roberts about Kaepernick’s kneeling protests, Brees originally opined that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”

Video of Brees’ interview quickly went viral, drawing similarly heavy criticism, including from his own Saints teammates and other NFL personalities like Owens. In response, Brees seemingly reconsidered his stance, saying that his comments had “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.” via Instagram.

He further stated that he would take full responsibility and accountability for his comments and called himself an ally in the fight against injustice.

Owens — who was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 — played in the NFL for 16 seasons, becoming a star with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He currently ranks third in NFL history in TD receptions with 153.