Morgan Freeman Takes On Racism In Newly Announced Instagram Campaign Saying ‘The Time Has Come’

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman has spoken up about the issue of racism, asking anyone who would like to share their experience to tag him on Instagram so he can amplify their story.

Freeman launched his campaign against the backdrop of worldwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism, following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man who died while in police custody.

The video of Floyd’s May, 25 death sparked worldwide outrage, and demonstrations have continued for almost two weeks as Black Lives Matter and other organizations have called for reform to combat racism.

Freeman, arguably one of the most well known African American actors of our day, spoke up in an Instagram post, saying that as a “storyteller” he believes “it is important to champion each other’s voices.”

“For the next week, if you are willing to share the personal stories you’ve expedience with racism, I’ll dedicate my platforms to amplify your voice. The time has come. Remember we all have a part to play in this story of change.”

The actor went on to say in the caption that individuals with a story to tell could tag him or send a private message in order to “continue the conversation” about racism.

“Racism is defined as: prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior,” Freeman said, making a point to include both overt racism and microaggressions in the issues he hoped to highlight.

Freeman is not, however, relegating his coverage to African Americans. His first posts included people of multiple ethnic backgrounds, including those of Asian descent.

Freeman is known to address issues in the black community, including black historical figures, which he did recently on Memorial Day.

According to Freeman’s historical context in the caption, the original Black Panthers were a World War II battalion who were not allowed to fight alongside white troops but were a highly effective force heavily utilized by General Patton.

Freeman is far from the only African American celebrity who has shared their thoughts on racism in America. Recently Michael Jordan issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the way in which George Floyd died and that he felt everyone’s “pain, outrage, and frustration,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The basketball legend went on to say that he stands with those who are calling out the racism and violence toward people of color in the United States.