Priyanka Chopra Gets Slammed For Protesting Racism Despite Promoting Skin Lightening Creams

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has starred in hit such as Baywatch and television show Quantico, was recently slammed by fans after the actress posted support for the Black Lives Matters movement. Followers were quick to call the actress a hypocrite due to her previous history of advertising skin lightening creams.

According to NBC News, the Bollywood star first started receiving blowback after posting a graphic to Instagram that referenced George Floyd. In her accompanying caption, Chopra wrote about the need to “end this race war” and discussed the “work to be done” on a global scale.

Though the picture received around 443,000 likes, it also received number of rebuttals in the captions.

“Weren’t you the face of Garnier’s fairness cream advert? Bet you made a good sum by feeding into anti-blackness,” wrote one outraged user. Many others echoed with similar comments.

Many Indian men and women have resorted to using creams to lighten their skin. Though many companies have started to shy away from overtly calling their products whitening serums, they nevertheless promote the same message by using euphemisms, such as “fairness.”

For example, a commercial that Chopra starred in promised users a “pinkish, white glow” (per Metro UK).

Chopra is not the only Indian celebrity to have received criticism for encouraging racial equality despite promoting whitening creams. Another celebrity who faced the wrath of social media was Disha Patani, who proclaimed that “all colors are beautiful” despite being the face of Pond’s “Fairness” BB cream.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor also faced backlash after posting content relating to anti-black bigotry.

Moreover, it was not only social media users who voiced their criticism. Fellow Indian actor Abhay Deol wrote a poignant message about addressing India’s problems.

“Now that ‘woke’ Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard?” he wrote in one post on Instagram.

In another, he posted a picture that read “do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now,” while also adding graphs that have shown the growing popularity of the lightening products, likely due to celebrities’ endorsement of their use.

Chopra, who is married to Jonas Brothers band member Nick, has not yet replied to any comments concerning her contract with Garnier.

However, the Isn’t It Romantic actress is far from the first famous face to show support for the George Floyd protests. For example, Madonna recently attended a march, despite being on crutches, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.