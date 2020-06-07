Justin Bieber Says His Career Has ‘Benefitted Off Black Culture’ In Touching Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is further sharing with his millions of social media followers that he’s an ally of the black community.

The chart-topper posted a text image on Instagram on Saturday, June 6. In the post, Bieber acknowledged how his career has been greatly influenced by black culture. He also added that he plans to use his massive influence to be an advocate for the black community, and will use his voice when racial matters come about.

Since being catapulted to fame in the 2010s, Bieber has shared how black artists like Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, and Tupac have impacted his music, per Vanity Fair.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” the 26-year-old singer wrote. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion has all been influenced and inspired by black culture. I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change.”

Shortly after sharing his message with his fans, Bieber received a massive amount of support in the comments. More than 300,000 users liked his post and over 5,000 praised him for using his platform to shed light on important issues. Many even used heart and strong arm emoji to show that they also stand with the singer.

“LEGENDARY,” one user shared.

“King status,” another chimed in.

“Growth,” said a third fan.

Since the death of George Floyd and the arrest of his alleged killer, Derek Chauvin, Bieber has used his Instagram page to spread messages that showed his support of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the Black Lives Matter movement, per Billboard.

He provided several updates regarding Floyd’s case online and encouraged voters in Washington, D.C., Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, and more to vote in the presidential primary election, which took place on Tuesday, June 2.

Bieber also joined many celebrities in posting about Taylor on what would’ve been her 27th birthday. On Friday, June 5, Bieber posted how his followers can help Taylor’s family seek justice after the Kentucky native was shot to death by Louisville police officers while she was sleeping.

In addition to using his influence to share important information for those who also want to help, Bieber recently spoke to commentator and activist Angela Rye about white privilege. Instead of he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, doing a Q&A on their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers, the couple took the opportunity to learn more about their privilege and how they can use it for good.

Bieber admitted that learning of Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s deaths, unfortunately, made him pay attention to the brutality black people can be subjected to. Baldwin also admitted to having privilege as a white woman and said she plans to help others through her privilege.