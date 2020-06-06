’90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela Insists Relationship With Ethiopian Boyfriend Biniyam Is ‘Genuine’

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning for a second season, and one of the stars, Ariela, is already defending her relationship with her Ethiopian boyfriend, Biniyam, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

In an interview with ET’s Melicia Johnson, 28-year-old Ariela gushed about her 29-year-old boyfriend, before insisting that the relationship is genuine and that she wasn’t just looking for a rebound when they fell in love.

After finalizing a divorce, Ariela decided to take a trip around the world to rediscover herself. While in Ethiopia, she met Biniyam and ended up spending a few months connecting with him. After returning to the United States, she realized she was pregnant and began making plans to permanently relocate to Biniyam’s home country so he could be there for the birth of his child. In a trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela is seen trying to adjust to the culture in Ethiopia and told cameras she’s moving there for someone she “barely knows.” But despite the relationship being placed on a faster track because of the couple’s situation, Ariela said her feelings are still totally authentic.

“You know, in a way it’s true, I barely even knew him, but at the same time, when you meet someone and you have that connection, you can feel like you know someone even if it’s only been a couple of months,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to try at least the experience of being together because I really wanted to start my own family.”

“I definitely think that anyone who watches us will know that everything, in terms of how we met and our connection, is definitely real,” she continued.

“I know that sometimes, you know, people get frustrated when they think that things are not genuine, so, definitely gonna say that it is genuine, everything that was filmed.”

Ariela also spent quite a bit of time gushing about the father of her child, saying Biniyam is an amazing man and that she’s most attracted to him because of his kindness and his personality. She also acknowledged she was initially put off by Biniyam’s desire to settle down immediately after spending time together. She said he was very upfront about his intentions to marry her and start a life with her, but she wasn’t fully in agreement at the time.

Of course, things have since changed and viewers will now get to witness the couple’s love story as it unfolds. Ariela describes the journey as extremely emotional and thinks it will resonate with a lot of viewers.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on June 8, and will also feature Tim and his Colombian girlfriend, Melyza, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.