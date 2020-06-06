Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Bodacious Curves In Gold String Bikini

Aylen Alvarez flaunted her voluptuous curves in the most recent post on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the Cuban fitness model rocked a gold string bikini with a top that did little to cover her ample decolletage. The briefs were just as revealing. They were high cut with straps so tight that they dug into the flesh on the sides of her waist.

Aylen wore the skimpy two-piece swimsuit under a white shirt dress that seemed to have been made from a piece of lightweight polka-dotted fabric. She accessorized the ensemble with a gold chain around her waist and sported a patterned brown cap.

Aylen stood with her hips shifted to one side as she smiled broadly for the camera. She held a wine bottle in one hand and a pair of drinking glasses in the other. She wore her dark brown hair loose and seemed to have accentuated her eyes with dark brown mascara and liner. She appeared to balance her bold eye makeup with a nude lipgloss.

The post racked up close to 20,000 likes in two hours and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it. Fans filled the comments section with expressions of admiration for Aylen’s beauty. A couple of those comments came from other Instagram influencers.

“What are we celebrating, gorgeous?” asked Lais DeLeon Hightower, a fitness model with close to 950,000 Instagram followers.

“You look amazing babe,” added Nicaraguan bombshell, Dolly Castro.

Models Diana Maux and Eri Anton also left comments but theirs were in Spanish.

Other Aylen Alvarez admirers who were not as famous also commented.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous! That smile,” a third Instagram user wrote.

But a fourth Instagram user suggested a career change to Aylen.

“With your legs you’d be great at soccer! Just pls don’t kick guys in the balls,” they wrote before adding a crying laughing and red heart emoji to their caption.

This is hardly the first time that Aylen has rocked an eye-popping bikini in one of her Instagram photos. In a previous photo, she wore a white strapless two-piece swimsuit that featured cut-outs beneath the bust and on either side of the briefs. But the suit’s most distinctive detail was the corset-style lacing at the center of the bikini bottoms. Aylen completed the outfit with a headband and a pair of sunglasses and posed with a pineapple in one hand.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.