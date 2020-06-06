Jordana Brewster & Andrew Form Allegedly Separated Earlier This Year

The Fast and The Furious star Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form allegedly “quietly separated” earlier this year, People exclusively reported. While they have reportedly parted ways, it is not evident if they are still living in the same house or not. Neither party has commented yet.

According to a source close to the couple, the split has been “amicable” and the two plan on “lovingly co-parenting” to their two boys, Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6.

“They have the utmost respect for each other,” said the insider.

Brewster and the 48-year-old film producer first met on the set of 2006 horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. They kept their relationship a secret at first since they both felt it would be “unprofessional” if they didn’t.

“But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby,” she said at the time.

They eventually got married at Nevis Island in May 2007 and remained together for 13 years before they parted ways in early 2020. People does not say exactly when they broke up. However, they kept their family life and relationship relatively private over the years, so it is not surprising that they decided to keep their split low-key, too.

Brewster previously joked that she never thought she would move in with someone before getting married, but it happened anyway with Form. She moved into his Hollywood Hills home shortly after filming wrapped on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2005.

“I’m the biggest hypocrite ever! I had been dating him for only a little over a month, but I never went back to living in my apartment,” she previously said.

Hollywood Life reported that Form proposed to Brewster with a “3.2 carat emerald-cut diamond and platinum engagement ring on their one-year anniversary.”

The 40-year-old actress previously invited People to visit her family’s 8,000-square-foot Los Angeles home. Brewster worked with her longtime friend and interior designer, Chiara de Rege, to help decorate their sprawling Mandeville Canyon estate. She told the publication that she valued comfort in her house and wanted her kids to feel like they could grab a book and get cozy in any room they chose.

The article does not go into detail about how Brewster and Form will divide assets, such as their shared home if they do not reconcile. Currently, reports state they separated but have not confirmed whether or not they intend to proceed to divorce proceedings.