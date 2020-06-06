Lea Michele Is Reportedly Desperately Trying To Make Amends For Her Past ‘Mean Girl Behavior’

Lea Michele is reportedly doing everything she can to make things right with her former castmates after being called out for her past behavior.

Michele recently released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 3 to address the comments she received over the past week. Her behavior on Glee was called into question by her former co-star Samantha Marie Ware on Monday, June 1. After Michele tweeted a tribute to George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was allegedly killed by police officer Derek Chauvin, Ware accused Michele of making racially insensitive remarks and bullying her during her time on Glee.

Although Michele did promise in her statement that she would do whatever it takes to be “better” in the future, Page Six reports that the mother-to-be is doing more work at home. Michele, who is currently seven months pregnant with her and husband Zandy Reich’s first child. A source told the publication that Michele is using her resting time to reach out to some of the people she allegedly hurt to make amends.

“She’s had a real wake-up call,” the insider shared. “It’s never easy to hear people speak about you this way. It’s a total shock.”

Another source who worked with Michele said that the Scream Queens alum is doing the necessary work to learn about the negative things she allegedly said. They claimed that she’s using the controversy as an opportunity to reflect on the many instances where she wasn’t the kindest person to work with.

“Lea was a b**ch to a lot of people who are now taking the opportunity to come forward,” the source claimed. “She may not be the nicest person, but she’s not racist, sexist or transphobic. I would say she has behavioral issues that she’s dealing with. She is listening, she hears what everyone says and wants to apologize. This is her past and she wants to handle things responsibly.”

In addition to Ware, several of Michele’s former Glee and broadway co-stars have come forward to share their alleged unpleasant experiences they had while working with her. Gerard Canonico, who worked with Michele on Spring Awakening described her as “rude” to her fellow cast members. Canonico also added that none of her former co-stars will deny that her behavior was negative. Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Kevin McHale and more Glee alumni also sounded off on Michele’s actions back when they filmed the Fox musical.

While it’s unclear if Michele reached out to every former co-worker she reportedly had a fall out with, Amber Riley recently shared that Michele did try to communicate with her after she began making headlines. The Little Mermaid actress said although she doesn’t care about the controversy, she doesn’t think her former friend is racist but didn’t deny any of the allegations.