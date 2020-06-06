Smokers That Turn To Vaping To Help Them Quit Face A High Risk Of Relapse, New Research Shows

Vaping can potentially backfire on those turning to e-cigarettes to quit smoking.

New research shows that a smoker who turns to vaping in hopes of kicking the habit for good faces a high risk of relapse. While many people might try to wean themselves off of traditional cigarettes by using an e-cigarette like a Juul, they are nearly four times more likely to smoke again than those who quit without vaping, according to Health Day.

Some people falsely believe that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes because they don’t contain the same dangerous ingredients. Nevertheless, research shows that vaping is far from healthy and can lead to major lung problems. Furthermore, vaping products still contain nicotine, which is what keeps the user hooked.

Dr. Wilson Compton, deputy director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, was the main researcher in this latest study. He explained that if one really wants to beat their addiction for good, it is best to stay away from nicotine in all forms.

“Even sampling nicotine can prime the brain for wanting more. Once you’re off of nicotine completely, the safest approach is to stay off of it 100%.” he said.

Research also shows that if the e-liquid the user is vaping tastes similar to a traditional cigarette, it will only make it even harder to stop smoking. Thus, if someone is determined to use vaping to quit smoking, their best option would be to choose fruity or sweet flavors. In fact, the study showed that those that used these types of sweet flavors rather than a tobacco flavor were more than twice as likely to stay away from cigarettes for good.

Abigail Friedman is an assistant professor of public health at Yale School of Medicine and was a researcher on this study.

“It’s possible that the taste of the e-cigarette will have a stronger link to smoking if people are tasting the same tobacco-like flavor,” she said.

Nevertheless, it is still in a person’s best interest health wise to quit nicotine all together and never go back.

“What we know about substance abuse generally is if people who are trying to quit go back to a context or person or situation that they associate with that drug, it’s much harder to quit. You see more relapse,” Friedman said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, more and more negative news continues to come out regarding vaping. Recently, a study came out that examined the affect of vaping on a person’s oral health. It determined that those who vape risk serious oral issues like tooth loss, gum disease, and gum infections.