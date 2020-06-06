Melissa Alcantara Powers Through Intense Outdoor Workout In A Pink Bikini

Melissa Alcantara flaunted her sculpted physique in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the celebrity fitness trainer powered through an intense lower-body outdoor workout that saw her perform five exercises in total

With her curly brown hair in a messy French braid and dressed in a barely-there pink bikini, Melissa started the workout with a series of straight leg lifts. For this exercise, she lay on a mat and placed a basketball between her feet. With her hands placed beneath her glutes, she repeatedly raised the ball with her legs.

Next, she tackled a set of jump squats. For this exercise, she started with her legs shoulder-width apart and placed a short resistance band around her ankles.

She went back to lying on the ground for the next exercise, a set of hip raises. Much like the first exercise in the series, Melissa placed the basketball between her feet for this one. But she bent her knees and kept her legs lifted into the air as she repeatedly raised her pelvis.

Melissa performed a set of banded jumping jacks next, again with the resistance band around her ankles.

And then, in the final video of the series, she knocked out a set of in-and-out squats. For this exercise, she used a rope ladder and placed it onto the grass. She started with a wide-legged squat with her feet planted at each side of the ladder. Then she jumped and narrowed the space between her feet as she landed inside one of its rectangles.

In her caption, she recommended doing a whopping 100 repetitions of each exercise and instructed her followers to complete the circuit four times.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed very impressed with Melissa’s advanced level of physical fitness.

“I don’t think anyone else could workout in a bikini like this!” one person wrote before adding a trio of fire emoji to their comment.

Other’s seemed particularly intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“I saw 100 then x4 lol.. will def give this a try tho!” a second commenter added. ”

“4 ROUNDS OF 100 REPS?!” a third Instagram user remarked before asking, “what happened to 3 sets of 12?”

But others seemed to have received a boost of fitness inspiration from watching Melissa’s clips.

“Thanks, hun for the motivation!!!! Get it!!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.