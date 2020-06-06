Gabby Allen Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Skimpy Bikini Paired With Boots

Gabby posed in a park on a paved walkway.

British fitness model Gabby Allen brought the heat to her Instagram page on Saturday with a sizzling new snapshot of her impressive bikini body.

The 26-year-old Love Island star was pictured posing outside on a paved walkway. Her photo shoot took place in London’s Battersea Park, as indicated by the geotag. She confidently flaunted her fit figure in a vibrant blue bikini that featured a bold graphic print of randomly placed red, orange, turquoise, and yellow shapes. Her top was a classic slide-style design with triangle cups and a thin string underneath the bust. The garment also featured thick halter ties around the neck.

Gabby’s bathing suit bottoms had a high-cut leg that highlighted her powerful sculpted thighs. The garment’s waist hit several inches below her navel, so she was showing off all of her chiseled abdominal muscles.

Gabby also wore a denim mini dress with overall-style straps. However, the garment was completely open in the front. Her footwear was a pair of combat-style boots with thick rubber soles. Gabby’s ensemble also showcased her toned calves and her glowing tan.

Gabby accessorized her outfit with a silver pendant necklace. Her blond hair normally brushes the tops of her shoulders, so the waist-length ponytail she was rocking pulled over her left shoulder was a hairpiece of some sort. It also looked like Gabby had applied a little makeup for her outing, including bronze eye shadow, mascara, and neutral pink lipstick.

Gabby’s fans always love it when she shows off all of her hard work by posing in skimpy swimwear, and her picture in the park proved to be another big hit. Since it was initially shared, her Instagram followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 48,000 times. They also hit up the comments section to express their feelings about the photo. A large number of Gabby’s admirers seemed to agree that she was “body goals,” and the flame emoji was a popular response to her post.

“Best body in the world,” read one remark.

“Hot like a sunrise,” gushed another admirer.

“This is just not fair,” a third fan opined.

“My god! You are phenomenal,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Gabby also wowed her fans by modeling a bikini indoors. Last week, the personal trainer treated her followers to a set of two snaps that showed her wearing a solid blue two-piece with straps that made an X over her chest. She was reaching across her body to snap mirror selfies, and this accentuated her cleavage by squeezing her breasts together.