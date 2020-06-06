Prominent Judge Warns That A Recent German Ruling Could Destroy The European Union

A senior judge for the European Union has claimed that a recent court ruling in Germany could have severe consequences for the future of the confederation — and even potentially dismantle it. The statement comes as the future of the EU remains on shaky ground due to the recent exit of former member state the United Kingdom, a move dubbed as Brexit.

According to Politico, Marc van der Woude, president of the General Court of the EU, the bloc’s second-highest court, said that he had “deep concerns” about the recent German ruling. The lawsuit centered on whether a 2015 bond-buying program by the European Central Bank (ECB) was illegal or not under German law.

The German courts ruled that unless the ECB could provide justification for the scheme within the next 90 days, it was indeed illegal.

The decision is a landmark case because it not only contradicted the EU’s ruling — which claimed that the program was legal — but also slammed the previous law as “not comprehensible” and harshly criticized the original decision as beyond the EU’s authority in the process.

Van der Woude had choice words in a rebuttal to the German courts, writing that the recent judgment, “although handed down in the name of the rule of law, could paradoxically reinforce the second even more worrying trend, which is the dismantling of the rule of law in certain member states.”

Experts believe that the “certain” member states alluded to by van der Woude are Hungary and Poland, which some pundits have claimed have veered towards authoritarian regimes.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Van der Woude added that “taken to the extreme, the logic of the constitutional court could mean that each national court would be able to assert its own vision as to how European law should be applied, whether by European or national institutions.”

The judge claimed that the ruling was such an attack on the EU that he dubbed it a “disguised exit… without formal application” from the governing body.

The judge concluded his remarks with the belief that serious discussion was needed between member states to keep the alliance alive and well.

“If [the EU] is to continue to gain the sovereignty that none of its member states could acquire on their own, dialogue and consensus-seeking are essential,” he added.

Van der Woude was not the only judge to take notice of Germany’s recent ruling. His colleague, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she is even considering launching an infringement procedure against Germany.

