Saweetie Shares How Quarantine Has Affected Her Relationship With Boyfriend Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo are still going strong despite being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the quarantine began in the United States back in March, many couples have been stuck under the same roof as one another. The increased time alone has been difficult for some couples and has resulted in a plethora of divorces and breakups over the past few months.

While some pairs might be struggling to find their love for each other, Saweetie shared with Us Weekly that her routine with Quavo is pretty much the same as it was prior to quarantine. She said that she and her boyfriend of two years were already joined at the hip before it began and haven’t needed space as of yet.

“Before quarantine, we spent a lot of time with each other, so it’s not really that different,” Saweetie shared. “Fortunately for us, we’re both workaholics, so because he’s focused on the third Migos album and I’m focused on my next project, it’s kind of like business as usual and we kind of just brought our work home.”

Saweetie and Quavo have been in Atlanta since their time in quarantine began. While she lives with the Migos phenom, Saweetie admitted that she doesn’t go to him when she’s working on her music. The “My Type” artist is currently 0n an album, Pretty B**ch Music, which will show off more of her range as an artist. Instead of only dishing out a few songs, Saweetie says the upcoming project will have 10 songs for her fans to enjoy.

“I’m such a hermit crab when it comes to my music,” she shared. “I like to perfect everything and then show everybody what I’ve been working on.”

Quavo and Saweetie began dating in September 2018. After rumors began to circulate surrounding their relationship were brought into the forefront, fans of the couple were able to see their good chemistry together in the video for his song, “Workin Me.” Since their romance began, they have appeared on several red carpets together and speak fondly of each other on social media. According to BET News, Saweetie also made sure Quavo enjoyed his 29th birthday back in April. Although the couple had to spend his special day at home, they had a party for the rapper filled with drinks, music and a large, realistic-looking “Martell” cake. Saweetie celebrated her man by wearing a shirt with a throwback picture of Quavo as she was photographed sitting on his lap as he beamed for the camera.