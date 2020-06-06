Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Her Perfect Figure In A Ruched Yellow Dress

Austria-based Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a new hot snapshot in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the pic, Doina could be seen rocking a skintight, yellow ruched dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. The dress featured wired cups that gave her breasts an upward push, exposing her cleavage. The outfit also included a criss-cross design on the front and puffed sleeves. The knee-length dress also enabled Doina to flaunt a glimpse of her toned legs.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured some foundation that gave her face a matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick, brown eyeshadow, lined eyes and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and a dainty gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat, thus drawing attention toward her flawless décolletage.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Vienna, Austria. For the photoshoot, Doina stood outdoors, right next to a roof-top swimming pool. Some buildings could also be seen in the background, along with the breathtaking view of the cloudy sky.

To pose, she rested her booty on the railing of the pool, lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right into the camera. In the caption, she informed her fans that her outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Oh Polly.

Within four hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 9,900 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers took to the comments section and shared above 130 messages in which they praised Doina’s amazing figure and sense of style.

“You look amazing and wonderful,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“With that dress, you look like something out of a story!” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Beautiful pictures. I want you to always keep smiling. God bless you!” a third follower wrote.

“The sky looks so nice. You look nicer!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Her fellow models Katrin Freud and Gianna Rubin also liked the snap.

Doina posts her stylish snaps on her page from time to time. A while ago, she shared another hot photo in which she was featured rocking a red bikini, one that boasted a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline. She paired the bikini top with matching string bottoms to showcase her sexy thighs and taut stomach.