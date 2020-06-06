Addison Rae Easterling Shares A Series Of Stunning Selfies In New Instagram Post

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling treated her over 40 million Instagram followers to new photos of herself on Saturday.

In each of the four images, Addison stood in front of a large mirror as she rocked a white form-fitting bralette that seemed to have been made from a shiny satin fabric. The chic top featured a plunging neckline that showed off a large swath of Addison’s chest.

Addison accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold earrings. She appeared to also sport black liner and mascara with neutral-toned eyeshadow. She completed the understated makeup look with a nude lip color and her fingernails nails were decorated with a blue geometric design.

In the first photo, Addison wore her gold-streaked dark brown hair swept over one shoulder. She sent the camera a series of sultry stares in each image except for the third one. In that snapshot, she flashed a big smile, revealing a row of straight pearly-white teeth.

The post racked up two million likes in two hours and more than 23,000 Instagram users have commented on it.

In those comments, Addison’s fans seemed enamored by her physical attractiveness. Some of the compliments came from other celebrity Instagram accounts.

“I like the last one,” wrote her boyfriend Bryce Hall and fellow TikTok star.

Other positive comments came from social media celebrities like Madison Lewis, Keara Wilson, and Adam Ray Okay. She also got a comment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kourtney Kardashian.

The other not-so-famous commenters chimed in too.

“Prettiest girl in the world,” a second commenter added.

“Addison Rae, you the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third person commented before adding a heart-eye and a duo of red heart emoji.

“Stunning as always,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one fan wrote.

“Your smile is perfect,” another added

Addison is likely used to getting this type of adulation from her fans since she regularly receives positive feedback in the comments sections under her post. Fans also raved over a photo of Addison wearing a one-piece black bathing suit and yellow shorts. In the shared snapshot, she posed next to a pool and smiled broadly as the photo was taken.

“Summertime fine,” she wrote in the caption before adding a daisy emoji.

The photo has racked up over 2.7 million likes since its upload and more than 19,000 Instagram users have commented on it.