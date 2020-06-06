Bri Teresi Flaunts Stunning Curves In Neon, Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Bri Teresi showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a minuscule neon yellow, tiger-striped bikini as she posed outside with an electric razor box. Bri’s ensemble did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Bri standing on a rounded sidewalk lined with large stones. A garden filled with shrubs and tall trees could be seen behind her. According to the post’s geotag, the Manscaped ad was shot in Auburn, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright swimwear.

Bri’s look featured a neon yellow, triangle-shaped top with black tiger stripes. Clear elastic bands wrapped around her neck and back, holding the cups together. The low-cut neckline barely contained Bri’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the low back put a bit of sideboob on show.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on Bri’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, Bri’s famously long legs were exposed.

Bri did not wear any accessories with the bikini. She did seem to be wearing a full face of makeup, however, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, thick eyeliner, and a pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves.

Bri posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She also pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. The model ran one hand through her hair as she held the black razor box in her other hand and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 5,000 likes and nearly 200 comments as fans expressed admiration for Bri’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omggggg so beautiful,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Itsy Bitsy teeny weenie beautiful blonde babe in a bikini,” another user added.

“Always breathtaking!!” a third fan wrote.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a black-and-white shot earlier this week, the model rocked edgy black lingerie and combat boots, which her followers loved.