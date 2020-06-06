Beauty Bloggers Face Backlash For Creating Makeup Looks To Promote The Black Lives Matter Movement

Some beauty bloggers have had to apologize after posting controversial makeup looks.

Various beauty bloggers and social media stars have come under fire recently for creating makeup looks to promote the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the unlawful death of an African American man named George Floyd, according to Today.

One beauty blogger under fire is Ashley Richter who boasts more than 16 thousand followers on Instagram. She is a white woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota who is known for her artistic and colorful makeup looks. In an apparent intent to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement, she posted a photo on Instagram that showed a black, raised fist drawn on one side of her face. On the other side she had written various phrases, including “Black lives matter,” “Justice 4 George Floyd” and “I can’t breathe.”

After facing backlash, she deleted the photo from her page, saying she regretted posting it.

“I made this post on Instagram thinking I was spreading awareness, however, I was quickly educated on how/why my post was offensive and tone deaf and deleted it immediately,” she told Today.

Meanwhile, another influencer named Amelie Zilber faced similar criticism. Zilber has a large audience on both TikTok and Instagram. is a model and a youth UNICEF ambassador. She is also the daughter of Christina Zilber, CEO of Jouer Cosmetics,

She came under fire for posting a video on TikTok to show off her own Black Lives Matter makeup. In the video, she also drew a black raised fist on one side of her cheek. On her neck in black letters she wrote George Floyd’s last words before he died, “I can’t breathe.”

“We need to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truth and face the deep open wound we have in this nation. We need justice for George Floyd,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite receiving backlash, Zilber has yet to remove the video.

One German TikToker who uses the username @catharinas_beauty, also faced backlash because of a video she shared in which she painted half of her face black as Childish Gambino’s song This is America played in the background. She later issued an apology TikTok but included the same makeup look from the previous video.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are four former Minneapolis police officers that have been charged in Floyd’s death. The first is Derek Chauvin who is facing second degree murduer. Meanwhile, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter