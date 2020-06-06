Anna Nystrom Stuns In A Floral Maxi Dress To Celebrate The National Day Of Sweden

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom recently took to Instagram to share a stunning double update with her 8.6 million Instagram followers in honor of the National Day of Sweden.

In the first snap, Anna treated her followers to a close-up in which she showed off her gorgeous face. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and secured with a nude scrunchie, and several tendrils were left loose to frame her face.

Anna’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and her beauty look was minimal yet breathtaking. Anna frequently accentuates her blue eyes with a subtle smoky eye, but she switched up her look for the occasion, wearing what looked like no eye makeup or mascara at all. She framed her eyes with bold brows, and finished off the look with a nude lip. Her lips were slightly parted and she stared right at the camera, clutching a bouquet to her chest. Her pendant necklace was visible, but her outfit wasn’t on display in the shot.

In the second picture, Anna showed her Instagram followers her full ensemble, a feminine floral maxi dress. The dress had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The bodice was fitted, and the fabric draped over her hips before cascading down nearly all the way to the ground.

However, the dress had a scandalously high slit that revealed plenty of Anna’s toned leg. She kept her gaze focused on the camera as she held a bundle of flowers in her hand and posed for the snap.

Anna posed outside, in a neutral spot with a concrete archway visible behind her and a stone bench in the background as well. The photo was cropped just above her ankles, so her shoes weren’t visible in the shot, but there was still plenty for her followers to love. The post racked up over 40,000 likes within just two hours, and also received 625 comments from her fans.

“Absolutely stunning!!” one fan commented.

“You look beautiful and elegant,” another fan wrote, followed by several emoji.

“Perfect photo perfect queen perfect style,” yet another follower added, loving the overall vibe of the snaps.

“You are just gorgeous,” a fourth fan commented.

While Anna frequently shares snaps in which she shows off her sculpted curves in activewear, she occasionally posts shots in which she gets all dolled up. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared two shots in which she rocked an elegant beige trench coat and black high heels. She shared one picture in full color and a second in black-and-white that had a more artistic vibe, and asked her followers in the caption which shot they preferred.