Serena Williams Shares How ‘Proud’ She Is Of Alexis Ohanian Following His Decision To Resign From Reddit

Serena Williams recently praised her husband, Alexis Ohanian, for deciding to leave his company, Reddit.

On Friday, June 5, Ohanian announced he is resigning from Reddit after he co-founded the corporation with Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman 10 years ago. Not only did Ohanian leave his board seat open for someone else, but he also encouraged his employees to hire a black candidate to take his seat next. The action will push the company to diversify its board, which Williams approved of on Twitter.

“Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too,” she tweeted, referring to the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

In addition to leaving Reddit, Ohanian also shared on Friday that he would be using his fortune for good. According to Forbes, the entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2019.

In his tweet, Ohanian shared that he would use the future profits he receives for his Reddit stocks to directly elevate the black community. He pledged to begin his initiative by donating $1 million to the Know Your Rights Camp, which was founded by Colin Kaepernick.

Williams and Ohanian got married back in November of 2017 at a star-studded wedding in New Orleans. The couple welcomed Alexis Jr. that same year, who they often refer to by her middle name. Their adorable daughter routinely graces her parents’ social media pages and they both often share how much their baby girl means to them.

In his statement to announce his resignation, Ohanian credited Olympia for affirming his shocking move.

“It is long overdue to do the right thing,” Ohanian shared via Twitter. “I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

Following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and several other black people who were allegedly killed by police officers, many celebrities, like Ohanian, have decided to use their influence and money to stand up for their injustices.

According to Hollywood Life, Star Wars actor John Boyega, Keke Palmer, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams have been among the stars who protested this past week. Other notable people like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and more donated money to several causes pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement. Many celebrities have also stressed the importance of voting in the general election, which will take place in November.