Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Pose For Fan Photo At Lake Of The Ozarks Without Face Masks

Gwen and Blake took a break from self-isolating in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted living it up at Lake of the Ozarks, according to a June 5 report by Lake Expo. The couple’s trip to the popular tourist spot in Missouri marks their first public outing in weeks. Unlike many celebrities, the lovebirds opted against wearing protective face masks as they mingled with other people.

In a photo published by Lake Expo, Gwen and Blake were pictured posing with a group of four fans. A trio of young women looked like they were trying to practice some form of social distancing by standing a few feet away from Gwen, but another woman was leaning in so that she was positioned right in front of Blake. It also looked like there were only about two feet between her and Gwen.

No members of the group were wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but Gwen and Blake didn’t look too concerned about their close proximity to the fans. They both had big smiles on their faces, and Gwen was playfully pointing at the three women beside her. The 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was dressed casually in a baggy black pullover. Her bottoms were so short that they weren’t visible. She had her blond hair pulled up in a sleek topknot, and it looked like she was rocking a full face of glam makeup. As for Blake, he was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a red Hawaiian shirt, and a green-and-beige trucker hat.

Gwen and Blake reportedly spent some time out on the lake on Thursday. A source said that the couple joined a group of friends on a boat, and they later went out to eat at the Dog Days Bar & Grill. The couple had reserved the top deck of the eatery, but it wasn’t revealed how many people joined them there. The fan photo was taken at that location, but it wasn’t Gwen and Blake’s only stop. They also reportedly spent some time hanging out at the Shorty Pants Lounge.

A series of photos shared in a public Facebook group showed Gwen and Blake getting food delivered to them on a boat. According to the user who shared the images, they were getting dockside pickup from Backwater Jack’s, the setting of a viral video that showed a massive group of people partying at its pool. One party attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Gwen and Blake weren’t wearing face masks in any of the photos from their trip to the Lake of Ozarks, the couple did practice social distancing for months. Gwen and her family joined Blake on his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma sometime back in March to ride out the the COVID-19 pandemic.