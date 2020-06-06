Daisy Keech Shows Off Major Cleavage In Pink Bandeau Top

American internet sensation Daisy Keech stunned fans on social media after she shared a gorgeous post — starring herself — on Saturday, June 6. The bombshell posted the new content on her Instagram account with her 4.5 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many in just minutes after going live.

The 20-year-old was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos and a video. Daisy radiated as she soaked up the sun’s rays and green plants filled the background behind her. The model further took center stage in the series as she posed directly in front of the camera while sitting on a ledge close to the ground.

Her long platinum blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural looking waves.

Daisy also appeared to be rocking a full face of glamorous makeup for the image — a move that emphasized her natural facial features. The application looked to include a light-bodied foundation, a rosy pink blush, a bit of highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, a shimmering eyeshadow, mascara, a black eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s famous assets that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a revealing outfit.

Her top, which featured a bandeau-styled body, was light pink. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The top also featured a double-tie feature that drew eyes towards her tiny midriff.

She paired the top with a pair of athletic gray shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere.

She revealed in the post that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she emitted lovesick vibes, stating that she did not plan to like a certain someone as much as she does.

The sultry slideshow was met with instant support from fans, amassing more than 192,000 likes since going live just 45 minutes ago. More than 1,000 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to overload the model with praise about her beauty, body, and ensemble.

“How are you so perfect,” one user asked.

“My favorite person ever,” a second fan added.

“I love you so much, perfect,” a third individual chimed in.

“Oh my God, Daisy, so pretty,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Daisy has posted a number of eye-catching images for her fans on social media as of late. Just on May 31, she stunned her followers with a gorgeous snapshot of herself in a revealing top, per The Inquisitr. The image has garnered more than 450,000 likes, so far.