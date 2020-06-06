Claudia Alende Looks Super Hot In Blue Top And Checkered Miniskirt

Brazilian model Claudia Alende took to her Instagram page on Saturday and shared a casual yet hot snapshot to wow her legions of followers.

In the snap, Claudia could be seen rocking a skimpy blue top that she loosely tied to flaunt a glimpse of her breasts. The skimpy top also drew attention toward her taut stomach. She paired the top with a blue, white, and brown checkered miniskirt that not only accentuated her slender hips but also allowed her to show off her sexy legs.

Claudia appeared to have worn a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a dewy foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush combined with a highlighter, wore a mocha shade of lipstick, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

Claudia — who’s been dubbed the “Brazilian Megan Fox” for her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood actress — let her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. As for jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a gold pendant which rested at the base of her throat. She also accessorized with a chic black purse.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Beverly Hills, California. For the selfie, Claudia sat on a wooden floor behind the background of a white wall. Some plants could also be seen behind her. She parted her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, Claudia wished her fans a good omen. Within three hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 63,000 likes. What’s more, many of her ardent fans flocked to the comments section and posted over 350 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are such a sexy and beautiful woman,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Thank you for this pic, beautiful. I hope you have a great day! Do you read the comments?” another user chimed in.

“You’re so perfect, I really, really admire you! Love from Mexico,” a third follower wrote.

“You have a beautiful face, a beautiful body, and a beautiful soul,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of Claudia’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Jessica Killings and Rosie Olivera.

Claudia treats her fans to her sexy photos and cute videos from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she posted a video a while ago in which she could be seen trying on different clothes.