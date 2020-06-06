Tucker Carlson Slammed By Celebrities For Criticizing Their Support Of Protesters

Conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing pushback from celebrities who were featured on a recent edition of his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. As reported by The Wrap, Carlson listed the many high-profile figures who allegedly donated to bail out individuals arrested during the protests of George Floyd’s death.

“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB — are funding this chaos,” Carlson said alongside a list of celebrities. “They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter which is pushing to defund the police. But it isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this. Celebrities are, too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail.”

Notably, Carlson took aim at Lil Nas X, who he said asked his Twitter followers to donate to bail groups located in states across the country. In response, the rapper accused Carlson of being untruthful

“[T]his man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “[Y]ou can’t make this up.”

Actor Seth Rogen, who recently made headlines for his pushback against social media users posting “All Lives Matter” comments, appeared less surprised by Carlson’s show.

“I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.”

Other celebrities that responded directly to Carlson’s bit include Patton Oswalt and Halsey.

As reported by Fox News, many celebrities have joined the protests of Floyd’s death that continue to take place across the United States and in other parts of the world. Ariana Grande was captured at a peaceful Los Angeles protest last weekend, and John Cusack posted a video of himself at a Chicago protest being screamed at by a police officer. Many other celebrities also joined in the events, including Machine Gun Kelly, Emily Ratajkowski, and Matt McGorry.

Many times in the past, Carlson has faced criticism for his controversial comments. As reported by Vox, the Fox News commentator claimed that white supremacy is a “hoax” and suggested that it’s intended to divide the country and help the elites maintain power. According to Vox, the ranks of white supremacists groups have increased since Donald Trump’s run for the presidency, although they remain small in proportion to the population.

Carlson previously attacked Floyd protestors and urged Republicans to push back against the violence stemming from the protests. He also pushed back on the notion that police brutality is to blame for Floyd’s death while speaking to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.