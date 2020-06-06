‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Teases The Possibility Of Billy And Lily

The Young and the Restless star Jason Thompson recently spoke about the possibility of a relationship between his on-screen alter ego Billy and Lily with Soap Opera Digest.

In the most recent new storylines, Lily (Christel Khalil) returned to Genoa City to work for Jill (Jess Walton) at a new division of Chancellor Enterprises. Jill also asked her son Billy (Jason Thompson) to work for her, and at first, he said no. However, after some consideration, Billy decided to take his mom up on her offer. After he said yes, Billy had hoped he would be able to do whatever he wanted with the new division, but Jill surprised him with Lily, and the two almost immediately clashed.

However, in addition to their arguments, it also seemed like Billy and Lily shared a connection, which Thompson expanded on in his recent interview.

“Everything Lily has been through — the car accident, the jail time, everything with Cane — she’s above judging anybody’s actions. I think she really understands Billy, and that’s what he gravitates to,” Thompson noted.

Lily is fresh off her divorce from Cane (Daniel Goddard), and her twins are away at college. She finished her jail sentence and spent some time helping the women she met while she was behind bars. Now she’s back in Genoa City with a new lease on life, despite losing her father Neil (Kristoff St. John) a bit over a year ago.

It seems like Lily is ready for something new, and she has that with a brand new part of Chancellor to help create, and it also seems like there’s a possibility that she might find new love with her business partner. Plus, Billy recently broke up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and he had an intense attraction to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but she seems uninterested in taking things between them any further. Essentially, both Billy and Lily are free at the moment, which could make for some exciting times in the boardroom.

“They have a common denominator now, because of all the emotional stuff they’ve both been through, which I think can be exciting about two people that like working together,” said Thompson. “There can be fireworks or something more subdued than that. We’ll see.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that soap operas like Y&R received the go-ahead to begin filming on June 13. It’s unclear if the CBS Daytime drama will start that soon, but it does seem as if the possibility of new episodes in the near future is on the horizon. When the soap returns with further installments, Billy and Lily will likely feature in the storylines.