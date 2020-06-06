Chiara Ferragni Is a Vision In Unbuttoned Blouse And Wide-Leg Bottoms

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni dazzled plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of beautiful new snapshots of herself on Saturday, June 6. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.2 million followers, and it attracted attention from thousands in just minutes after going live.

Chiara glowed as she was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. She posed directly in front of the camera while sitting on a stone ledge as the ocean filled the background behind her. The 33-year-old model exuded a happy vibe as she smiled sweetly for the camera in both images. She also directed her gaze straight into the lens.

Her long platinum blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted to the right and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Meanwhile, a few sidebands framed her face.

Chiara also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that both brought out her natural beauty and glammed her look up. The application seemingly included foundation, a light blush, a bronze eyeshadow, highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, a pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows.

Despite her beauty, though, it was her flawless figure that stole, as she flaunted it in a stylish ensemble.

She sported a long-sleeved button-up blouse that featured a pinstripe design. She also left the garment unbuttoned to reveal a white bra underneath — adding a bit of sexiness to the look. The push-up bra further showed off a bit of her cleavage.

Chiara paired the top with a pair of navy blue wide-leg bottoms. The pants were quite loose on the model, but their tight waistline helped to show off her tiny core.

She finished the look off with a pair of white athletic trainers, and several jewelry pieces, including an eye-catching necklace.

Chiara revealed in the post that she was photographed in Lago Maggiore.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she paid homage to last night’s full moon — which was clearly visible in the snapshot.

The gorgeous post was met with an intense amount of support from fans, amassing more than 400,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 1,200 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and praise on her figure, beauty, and stylish outfit.

“Simple marvelous,” one user wrote.

“Amazing,” a second admirer added.

