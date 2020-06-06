Nanis Ochoa Shows Off Her Perfect Derriere In A Black Thong On Instagram

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa posted a very hot lingerie snapshot on her Instagram page Saturday, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, Nanis could be seen rocking a black bra that she teamed with a black thong to show off her amazing body. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert booty and a glimpse of her sexy legs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The makeup application seemingly featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her tanned skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a brown blush combined with some highlighter, nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, dark, well-defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a thin bracelet.

Nanis did not mention the location but the shoot took place in a nondescript location. To pose, she stood against the backdrop of a white wall. She placed one of her hands on the wall, turned her face toward the camera, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right at the lens.

She included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans whether they liked big buttocks or small ones. She also invited her fans to follow her other IG account where she shares beauty and skincare tips.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 7,400 likes. In addition, many of her fans flocked to the comments section and posted above 230 messages in which they praised the model’s hot figure and her beautiful looks.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!! And that booty is fantastic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love your backside. You look divine!!! Are you single?” another user chimed in.

“I like you from head to toe, so whether you have a small butt or a big one, you always look perfect to me,” a third follower wrote.

“The sexiest model alive! I love your sensual sense of style. Keeping rocking,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “spectacular,” and “what a babe,” to express their admiration for the model.

Nanis often wows her followers by posting her skin-baring snaps. Not too long ago, she shared a pic in which she was featured rocking a nude-colored bikini that allowed her to show off some serious skin.