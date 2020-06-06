Charly Jordan Flaunts Trim Physique In Black Lingerie

Charly Jordan added a gorgeous new video to her Instagram page on Saturday.

In the shared clip, the model/DJ wore some lacy black lingerie as she held a pair of binoculars. Her skimpy ensemble consisted of a black bra and matching high-waisted briefs. The bra featured cups made entirely from lace and cleavage-enhancing boning. The panties included lace panels on the sides. At one point in the clip turned her back toward the camera which showed they were thong-cut.

While she has worn it curly in previous posts, Charlie’s hair was straight in the video. She pulled it into a low half-up ponytail and kept her golden locks behind her back. She appeared to sport shimmery pink shadow on her eyes with black eyeliner applied in the “cat-eye” style where the line extends beyond the eyelid and tapers at the end. This seemed paired with a pink lip color.

She accessorized her ensemble with a gold bracelet on each of her wrists and wore several small gold earrings in each ear.

The post racked up more than 200,000 views in under 45 minutes and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Charly’s fans seemed enthralled by the video as they flooded the comments section with glowing praise.

One fan shared what they were prepared to sacrifice for Charly.

“I would give my front tooth for you,” they wrote.

“You are Heaven,” another person added.

A third Instagram user compared Charly’s attractiveness to the current global pandemic.

“This video is more dangerous than coronavirus,” they wrote.

And finally, a fourth fan seemed to imagine themselves in a romantic relationship with Charly.

“Amazing wife,” they wrote before adding a heart-eye and red heart emoji to their comment.

Another Instagram user also asked for Charly’s hand in marriage.

A lot of the other comments were filled with large collections of emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Charly has posted a photo of herself in lingerie. In a photo series from mid-May, Charly rocked an emerald-green bralette with tiered straps at the back. She wore the lacy top with matching briefs that seemed to have been made from a mesh fabric. Unlike her most recent Instagram clip, Charly wore her hair loose in each photo. But her understated makeup in the previous post looked similar to the look she rocked in the video.

The post currently has over 450,000 likes and more than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it.