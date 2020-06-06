Katelyn Runck Brings The Heat In A Skintight Crop Top & Camouflage Pants

Katelyn Runck shared a snippet of herself posing in a tiny, tight top and army pants in one of the clips on her most recent Instagram story. The Instagram fitness model shared the sultry Boomerang with her 2.1 million followers on Friday, June 5.

Katelyn fixed her gaze on her phone in the clip. She bent one arm at the elbow, holding the device with one hand. Her other arm fell by her side, her thumb hooking into the pocket of her pants. She took the shot in a floor-length mirror that reflected the luxurious background behind her. The floor was made up of black-and-white marble. She tagged the location as Bel Air.

She wore a light gray tee that showcased her voluptuous bust. Despite the fact that the shirt sported a modest neckline, the fabric stretched across her chest, showing it off. The top was emblazoned with white writing, and ended just below her bust.

The model’s taut, toned, and tanned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The camouflage pants, which were made up of various shades of gray, dipped slightly below her belly button, though the sides rode up on her hips. They tied at the waistband, and curved over her derriere. The combination of the skintight tee and the bottoms flaunted her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She paired the ensemble with white sneakers.

She moved her hips slightly in the video, rocking them back-and-forth.

Katelyn’s brunette locks were pushed away from her face in straight strands. The ends of her hair appeared to be a lighter, caramel hue. She wore a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses on her head, which held back her tresses.

Her skin appeared to be bronzed. Her dark brows looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched sharply over her eyes, which appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner.

Her sculpted cheeks seemed to be brushed with highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips appeared to be a light pink shade.

As Katelyn Runck fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the fitness model frequently shows off her fit body and skintight outfits on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

Most recently, she shared a two-photo slideshow that featured her rocking a tropical two-piece bikini that flaunted her chiseled abs and sun-kissed skin. Katelyn posed on the beach in the sunny set, tugging on her ponytail and showcasing the results of her workouts.