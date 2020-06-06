John Legend Cuddles With His Daughter Luna In A New, Adorable Photo

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable photo of her husband John

On Saturday, June 6, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her husband John Legend cuddled up on the couch with their almost 4-year-old daughter Luna. The pair were enjoying a laid back and relaxing Saturday morning watching a Harry Potter movie.

The pair looked as if they had only just woken up, still both in their pajamas. Legend wore a long sleeve, navy pajama shirt with gold trim. Meanwhile, Luna looked just as comfortable in her sleeveless nightgown, her dark brown curls in disarray. The pair were both wrapped up in blankets as Luna rested her head on Legend’s shoulder.

Luna appeared to be paying close attention to the movie, while her father seemed less invested. Legend had his eyes closed and his arms crossed, appearing to be asleep.

In her caption, Teigen told her followers that this was Luna’s first time seeing Harry Potter. However, Legend had seen the movie before and was less interested. Teigen expressed her shock upon realizing how many years have passed since the very popular movie first came out. She also joked that her husband was only resting and not actually asleep.

Like many of Teigen’s posts do, the adorable photo got a lot of attention online. The post racked up over 400,000 likes in only four hours. Teigen has a whopping 30 million followers on the platform overall.

Her followers and friends took to the comment section to compliment the sweet father daughter duo and to share their own experiences with introducing the Harry Potter series to their children.

“You’re such a beautiful family!” gushed one fan.

“We watched this last week!!! My 5 year old has desperately trying to do magic since,” another person joked.

Others encouraged Teigen and Legend to read the Harry Potter books to their daughter.

“Read it to her! There are lovely Harry Potter picture books that I started reading to my son a few years ago. Best bonding time ever,” said one person.

“Read them together too! They really are magical… I have such fond memories of my mom reading them with me, and reading them to my baby sister,” remarked another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sunday, June 7 is a special day for Luna as she will be celebrating her 4th birthday with a tea party. Even through she will have only one guest in attendance due to a need for social distancing, Teigen intends to make it as special as possible for her, complete with fancy dishes and an outfit to fit the occasion.