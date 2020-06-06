Jessica Weaver Lifts Up Shirt & Sports High-Cut Underwear In Latest Instagram Update

On Saturday, June 6, American model Jessica Weaver started off the weekend by uploading a suggestive snap for her 9.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photo showed the 32-year-old striking a seductive pose in what appears to be a bedroom. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Jessica sizzled in a plunging gray tank top and a pair of high-cut light pink underwear with lace detailing. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with a sparkling belly button ring.

Jessica wore her long locks down and in a tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, which allowed her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

For the photo, the tattooed model kneeled on a bed with a white duvet. She spread her legs and lifted up her shirt, showing off her toned midsection. Jessica gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to “[l]ike” the post. She also gave her fans well wishes and wanted to know what they were experiencing emotionally “this morning.”

Quite a few of her followers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“I feel amazing every morning and proud of who [I] am thank you @jessicakes33,” wrote one follower.

“Good morning! Feeling great,” said another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are so hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Wow what [an] amazing body you are definitely past a 10!!!” added a different devotee.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore yellow polka-dot underwear. That post has been liked over 87,000 times since it was shared.