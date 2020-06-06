Batch Of Cotton Swabs For Coronavirus Testing Thrown Out After Donald Trump Visited Factory Without Mask

A company that manufactures cotton swabs used for coronavirus testing said that a batch of swabs needed to be thrown out after President Donald Trump visited the factory this week — a trip in which he didn’t wear a mask.

As the USA Today reported, Puritan Medical Products said that the swabs manufactured in the background during Trump’s visit would be thrown in the trash. The company did not say exactly how many were being thrown out or the exact reason.

But as the report described, Trump toured the facility while wearing minimal protective equipment, despite those working at the factory taking precautions to cover their hands and feet.

“Workers in white lab coats, hair nets and plastic booties worked at machines making swabs while the president walked through the room,” the report noted. “Trump, who did not wear a mask for the visit, stopped at one point to talk with some of the workers.”

Trump has garnered considerable controversy in recent weeks for his refusal to wear a face mask, even when touring manufacturing facilities making critical medical supplies needed in the fight against the virus. Critics said this could put employees and the supplies at risk, especially as a number of members of the White House had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump has at times been vocal in his opposition to wearing a mask, saying even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first issued a guidance for people to wear them in public that he did not think he would be wearing one. Many around Trump in the White House have followed suit, including Vice President Mike Pence, who went without a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic despite hospital protocol calling for everyone inside to wear one.

Friday’s visit created controversy for the scrapped medical equipment, which comes amid a shortage of cotton swabs in facilities across the state of Maine. As the Portland Press Herald reported, close to one-third of nursing homes in the state reported having no nasal swabs to conduct testing, and more than 60 percent said they had seven or fewer swabs at their facilities.

Trump’s visit to Maine this week also took a political bend, with supporters lining the streets to greet him upon his arrival. Trump’s remarks were also political in nature, as he took aim at the state’s governor for not yet lifting restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.