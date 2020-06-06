Blac Chyna Upsets The Kardashians By Claiming That Her E! Show With Rob Was Canceled Because Of Racism

Blac Chyna is feuding with the Kardashian-Jenner family again after claiming that Rob & Chyna was canceled due to racism.

The Lashed Cosmetics CEO has been fighting against Rob and his family since 2017. In a new development in their custody battle for their 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, Chyna is now accusing the Kardashian-Jenners of being racist and not supportive of her and Rob’s show.

Following Gabrielle Union’s decision to sue NBCUniversal for the alleged racial injustices she experienced on set, Chyna claimed that NBCUniversal, which owns the E! Network, was also unjust to her and Rob. According to Hollywood Life, she said that the family and NBCUniversal decided not to renew Rob & Chyna for a second season because of the fact they were in an interracial relationship.

After seeing Chyna’s accusations, the Kardashian family’s lawyer, Marty Singer, released a statement regarding the matter. Singer shared that the new claims Chyna is projecting are her way of using the recent news of police brutality and the protests that followed to her advantage. The attorney also explained that the show took place during the time when Rob and Chyna were considering ending their relationship, which was the only reason the show ended.

“This is a 2-year-old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count,” Singer wrote. “Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism. We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna and Rob began dating in January of 2016. Prior to their romance, Chyna was close friends with Rob’s sister, Kim, and had a child with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. Shortly after they got together, the couple began filming Rob & Chyna which chronicled their home life together. Their show also captured their tumultuous relationship as they prepared for the birth of their first child together.

Once the couple broke up in December of 2016, they each fought for custody of Dream. The ongoing battle has resulted in Rob accusing Chyna of pointing a gun at him in court documents. He and his family also claimed that Dream’s behavior worsens when she spends time with Chyna instead of Rob.

Chyna has also accused Rob of being an unfit parent in the documents and recalled a time when Dream was burned while she was staying with him. As of 2019, the couple has shared custody of their daughter.