Daniella Chavez Shows Off Insane Curves In Revealing Winter Outfit

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez left fans around the world stunned after she posted two sexy new images of herself on Saturday, June 6. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.9 million followers, and it gained popularity just minutes after going live.

Daniella glowed as she was photographed outdoors for the series while snowcapped mountains filled the background behind her. She posed while standing directly in front of the camera and exuded a happy-yet-sexy vibe as she pushed her chest out and propped her backside out. The 24-year-old model also directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens into the lens as she smiled widely.

Her long brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — was styled pin straight and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Daniella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that added a touch of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a light pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily stood out in the images as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

She sported a long-sleeved, beige-colored top that barely left anything to the imagination as it was a bit sheer. The garment was also very tight on the model and flaunted her busty assets as she went braless underneath. Also on display was Daniella’s tiny core, as the top was cropped, reaching just a bit below her chest.

She paired the top with a pair of denim jeans that also showed off her curvaceous figure as they were extremely formfitting. The jeans particuarly displayed her bodacious derriere and curvy hips.

Daniella finished the look off with a pair of classic Timberland boots, a pair of fingerless white gloves, and a white hat.

She did not indicate where she was photographed for the images. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated in Spanish that she missed the snow.

The sexy post was met with a great deal of support and praise from fans, amassing more than 62,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to overload her with compliments on her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote in Spanish.

“Love you girl,” a second admirer added.

“Both photos are wonderful, so gorgeous,” a third individual chimed in.

