Lele Pons Swims With ‘Favorite Animal’ In New Instagram Post

Lele Pons was pictured swimming with an alligator in the most recent post on her Instagram page.

In the shared photos and video, the social media superstar was seen underwater in a bright blue one-piece as the large reptile floated above her. She and the animal were separated by a black fence and she wore no protective equipment other than a pair of goggles seen only in the final photo and only video of the series.

The clip showed her treading water as both she and the alligator approached the fence. The alligator wasn’t alone on its side of the pool, though, as a male handler was standing close by.

In her caption, Lele wrote that it was “the most amazing experience” and that she did it for her birthday. She went on to explain that she has loved alligators and their history for a long time which explained her enthusiasm.

Lele also tagged the people that facilitated her up-and-personal alligator encounter namely, Christopher Gillette, a wildlife conservationist with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. She also tagged Everglades Outpost, the Florida-based wildlife sanctuary that houses the alligator.

Christopher shared photos of Lele Pons on his Instagram page and shared some more details about the experience in his caption. He wrote that the alligator’s name is Casper and that Lele was the most famous the reptile has met so far. He also described Lele as “down to Earth” and praised her passion for gators.

“It made me really happy to meet someone so famous with a genuine love for wildlife!! Casper seemed to like her too,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBGnRjkJNQ6/

Lele’s post racked up over 70,000 likes in five minutes and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, some fans seemed more concerned about the alligator than Lele.

“I hope that the animal is there for a health issue or for being raised in captivity out of necessity,” one person wrote.

“Yes, I asked!” Lele wrote in reply. “In Miami, if an alligator is found in a house they usually call someone to go kill it or send it to a sanctuary because it’s not allowed to be put back in the wild since it finds its way back to the same place.”

Others seemed in awe of the photographs.

“Omg that’s amazing,” one fan wrote, before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Didn’t expect that one from you but that’s dope,” a fourth added.