Rapper Mulatto Showcases Cleavage In Risqué Cut-Out Bodysuit

Rapper Mulatto took to her Instagram feed yesterday to share a sexy new photo of herself in an all-red outfit. The main focal point was her bright bodysuit with multiple cutouts, and her cleavage was left on full show.

She sat on a wooden bench on a modern patio, and glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face. The main focal point of her outfit was the risqué bodysuit with thick halter-style straps. It had an oval cutout on her chest and a triangular one by her belly button. In addition, the rapper wore a flowing matching coverup with the sleeves falling down her shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of slip-on sandals that were black with a green-and-red bow accent.

A couple of her tattoos were prominent in the image, including a red writing tattoo below her cleavage and a black-and-white rose tattoo on her right foot.

She wore her hair pulled back into a slick, high bun and sported a flirty makeup application that appeared to include long, dark lashes and shimmery light purple eyeshadow. It also looked like she wore glossy, light pink lipstick and she kept things simple with no jewelry. Moreover, she rocked a long French manicure.

Beside her were a couple of short, leafy plants and she placed a bottle of a beauty product on the seat. Furthermore, the building beside her had floor to ceiling windows and there were multiple high rises in the backdrop.

The tag revealed that the product was from AncientCosmetics, and it was the “Island Mango” body oil made of safflower, grape seed, jojoba oils, and more.

The update proved to be popular among her followers, and it garnered over 309,000 likes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBEspE4FgNG/

Her fans headed to the comments section to send their love.

“Y’all already know we love us some @mulatto,” gushed a follower.

“Latto let em kno,” raved a second admirer.

“I left my charger over there,” joked a third supporter.

“Hella heart eyes,” declared another social media user.

The sensation also rocked another revealing outfit in an update she posted on October 18, 2019. That time, she wore a tight bodysuit with a busy design. It had long sleeves and pants, and she wore a matching g-string over the bodysuit to call attention to her curvy booty. Her bright red wig was hard to miss along with her extra long lashes. She posed in front of a colorful, graffitied wall and placed her hands on a black pole.