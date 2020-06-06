Thomas Fidone Says September Could Be Decision Time For His Commitment

Nebraska football target Thomas Fidone wants to take more visits before pulling the trigger on an official commitment. If visits are still out of the question due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tight end prospect thinks he’ll probably make a decision in September. Fidone told Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald on Friday that he’d like to take more official visits. Those visits aren’t allowed at the moment as college football is in what’s called a recruiting “dead period.” Some think the dead period will be lifted before the fall, but if it’s not Fidone still doesn’t want to wait long before announcing his school of choice.

Bland pointed out Fidone has always been one of, if not the top target for Nebraska in the 2021 class. The writer said the tight ends measurables are a big reason why, but there is also an interest from the coaching staff in landing a younger player at the position. The Huskers currently don’t have any tight ends on the roster that will have less than junior year eligibility. That would become an even bigger problem for the school when Fidone is eligible to set foot on campus next fall. He’d be the only player at his position who wasn’t a senior.

If Nebraska is going to get Fidone on campus, they’re going to need to beat out some top tier teams, according to Bland. Fidone has 33 total scholarship offers including from schools like LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame. The prospect told Bland he’d like to see some of those teams this fall. Recruits get five official visits and the player said he’d like to use those seeing LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and possibly Alabama. Nebraska isn’t in the mix for the Iowa product only because he’s seen its campus six times already.

In order to visit any of those other schools, the NCAA has to lift the dead period. Fidone knows there’s a chance it won’t.

“September is probably going to be my last straw. If they move the dead period through September, I’ll probably end up making my decision.”

While some Husker fans have gotten nervous lately over the high profile scholarship offers Fidone has received, recruiting website 247Sports believes the tight end is a heavy Nebraska lean. In the site’s “Crystal Ball” predictions four of the organization’s experts predicted he’ll end up with the Cornhuskers. The total calculations have the 4-star prospect with a 92.9 percent chance of committing to Nebraska. Those experts believe LSU has to the second-best chance of gaining Fidone’s commitment though it’s only a 7.1 percent probability.