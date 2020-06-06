Chrissy Teigen Prepares For Her Daughter Luna’s Tea Party Themed Birthday Celebration

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna will be turning 4-years-old.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna will soon be turning 4-years-old and will be celebrating with a tea party themed birthday bash. Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday, June 6, to post an adorable photo of Luna all dressed up in preparation of her special day.

Due to needing to be cautious about social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Teigen noted that there will be only one other 4-year-old at Luna’s party. However, the soon-to-be birthday girl did not seem to mind, as was evident by her broad smile in the photo. Luna’s intricate outfit perfectly matched the theme of her birthday celebration. It included a floor length, deep blue gown with sequins and puffy sleeves. Her brown curls peeked out from underneath a matching wide, brimmed hat, decorated with a blue flower.

Luna accessorized with a pair of long, blue satin gloves and she held a small, white, embroidered umbrella over one shoulder. In the background, Teigen’s kitchen was visible and it was clear that preparations were already well underway for the fancy party. On the counter was an array of beautiful dishes and dinner ware. Tea cups decorated with flowers, a teapot, and an assortment of fancy platters and cups were ready to go for the June 7, birthday party.

In her caption, Teigen joked about the fact that was likely even more excited about the tea party than her own daughter. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo and the post secured over 200,000 likes in just an hour after it was shared. Teigen boasts over 3 milli0n followers on the platform overall.

Teigen’s fans took to the comment section to compliment Luna on her beautiful dress and wish her well.

“OMG. She’s so adorable. At that age, I would have picked the exact same thing. Especially the parasol. I hope y’all have the best time at the tea party,” one social media user remarked.

“As mom to a boy, I appreciate you letting me live vicariously through you. Playing dress up with Luna is practically a public service,” joked another.

“I did a tea party for my daughter and her friends when they were little. Finger sandwiches, pastries, cookies, cheese…the works! It was amazing. Enjoy!!” one Instagram user wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen has been documenting her family’s time in quarantine through her social media accounts. In April, she shared a photo to Twitter of the girls night camp out she and her daughter had together.