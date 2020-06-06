Alexis Skyy Flaunts Underboob In Super-Tiny Bikini Top At The Beach

Alexis Skyy has been flaunting her curvy body on her Instagram feed in a variety of tight outfits, but her newest share arguably took it to another level as she rocked a super-small bikini top at the beach. The Love & Hip Hop star uploaded three snaps in the set, and her underboob was hard to miss in all of them.

In the first photo, she sat up on a light blue beach towel and propped up her left knee, leaning back slightly with her hands behind her. Her face was mostly obscured by her large sunhat with a floppy brim, and the focal point was left on her figure.

She wore a Chanel bikini that was black with the iconic brand logo in white. Her bikini top was so small that it only featured two small pieces of fabric that served to cover her nipples, although the rest of her chest was left on full show. Her matching thong bikini bottoms had thin straps that rested high on her hips.

Beside her was a large Chanel bag with tan, black, and white stripes, and she completed her look with a pair of slip-on sandals from the brand.

In the second picture, Alexis was photographed from a different angle as she held the hat brim with one hand. She glanced to the side with her lips parted, and her face was left in shadow. Behind her was a crowded beach with other people enjoying the nice weather.

In the final shot of the series, she struck the Bambi pose and her face was more visible. If she wore any makeup, it was hard to tell, although she may have sported mascara and lipstick.

The update has racked up over 29,300 likes in the first 15 minutes since it was posted, and her fans gushed over her in the comments section.

“That top may b a little 2 small. J/p,” wrote a supporter.

“AND THIS WHY THEY MAD,” exclaimed a second devotee.

“Ooops there goes the pregnancy rumors, learn how to mind y’all biznes,” noted a third admirer.

Alexis also tantalized her social media fans with another post on April 13, that time opting for a sequined dress while posing on a couch. She was photographed sitting down with her legs crossed and gazed directly ahead with her lips parted. Her dress had a loose, plunging neckline and her cleavage peeked through. She rocked Saint Laurent heels and a large silver watch on her left wrist.