Venessa Nieto Looks Smoking Hot In Wraparound Top & Barely-There Thong Panties

Venessa Nieto looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram update. She wore a top that clung to her lithe frame and neglected to put on any pants at all.

The fitness model looked spectacular in a snap that she shared on social media. In the pic, she was lost in thought as she tilted her face heavenward. But it was her followers who were left in ecstasy after witnessing such an immaculate physique.

Venessa rocked a wraparound top that clung to her curves like a second skin. The nude-colored garment had a plunging neckline and exposed the model’s bounteous cleavage. The crop top had long, full sleeves but ended just below her breast bone. She then crisscrossed the garment’s belt ties across the upper part of her stomach.

As a dedicated fitness model, Venessa’s abs were in tip-top shape. She flaunted her ripped stomach and minuscule waist for the camera.

However, it was Venessa’s thick booty that took center stage in this particular image. She wore printed thong panties that put her backside on display. The model put her derriere and muscular thighs on show as she put one foot in front of the other for the camera.

The model appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup. She seemed to be wearing eye-shadow, mascara, blusher, and nude lipstick in the snap.

Venessa posed by standing in profile. Her sexy silhouette was showcased as she leaned back and closed her eyes in apparent ecstasy. Venessa then ran her fingers through her hair, seemingly oblivious to the lens.

The social media influencer was posing in an open-plan living room. Behind her, a gray ottoman was parked next to another sofa, and a luxe carpet was strewn across the floor. In the background, dark kitchen cabinets and white counters gleamed as Venessa was engaged in her photo session.

In her caption, Venessa posted that it was just an illusion. Her fans seemed to resonate with her words and expanded on her beauty in the comments section. She has amassed a following of over 570,000 people and over 3,000 have already liked the image.

“Wow… looking really beautiful,” one fan complimented the Instagram model.

Another follower expressed a similar sentiment.

“Wow you are so amazing, beautiful,” they gushed.

An Instagram user waxed lyrical and was so bowled over by Venessa’s beauty that he jokingly proposed to her.

“Beautiful and perfect, I’m in love as always. Marry me, lol, XoXo,” they teased.

Venessa recently shared that she is trying to build more muscle and is, therefore, eating more. It seems as if she wants to get her body picture-perfect ready for the coming summer.