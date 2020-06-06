Hanna Oberg Shows Off Chiseled Core And Pert Derriere While Protesting For Black Lives Matter

Fitness trainer and model Hanna Oberg stunned fans on social media after she shared an eye-catching new post of herself on Saturday, June 6. The internet sensation posted the series of images to her Instagram account for her 1.8 million followers, and it caught the attention of plenty just shortly after going live.

The 24-year-old — who is from Kiruna, Sweden and known for her athletic achievements — was photographed outdoors in front of a large wall for the two-photo slideshow. Hanna took center stage as she posed for the camera, face front, while holding up a Black Lives Matter cardboard sign, in the first image. She posed similarly in the second image, but this time showed off her backside and the back of her sign, which read “change is coming.”

She wore her long brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — down as it was styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

It was hard to discern if she was wearing makeup, as she had a black bandana over her mouth and nose. However, it appeared she might have been sporting some eye makeup, likely some eyeshadow and eyeliner.

Still, aside from her protest sign, it was her enviable figure that caught most users attention in the snapshots, as she flaunted her body in a flattering ensemble.

She rocked a black, tight T-shirt that highlighted her assets, as it appeared she went braless underneath. The top also showed off her toned and slim core as she had tied the front of the shirt up to her chest.

She paired the T-shirt with a pair of black leather pants that also showcased her figure. The pants particularly showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. meanwhile, their elastic waistband drew eyes again towards her tiny midriff.

Hanna did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her exact location a mystery to fans.

However, she shared a lengthy caption with her followers about the Black Lives Matter movement happening around the globe, offering them advice on steps they can take to help.

The image was met with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 59,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 1,200 followers took to the comments sections to vocalize their thoughts and praise her activism, outfit, and figure.

“Thank you for supporting and using your platform,” one user commented.

“I stand with you Hanna, you’re amazing,” a second user added.

Hanna has shared a lot of content on her social media account as of lately. Just on June4, she set fans off after posting a workout post that flaunted her fit figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 30,000 likes.