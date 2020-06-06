Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Arms And Abs In Black Sports Bra For New Instagram Photo Series

Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning new photo series with her over a million followers.

In each of the four photos, the Los Angeles-based fitness model rocked a black sports bra and matching leggings. The bra was covered in an understated gray pattern and featured a strip of mesh fabric beneath the bust. The leggings were plain save for a white logo placed on her left hip.

Qimmah wore her long auburn hair loose in the photo and seemed to sport neutral-toned eyeshadow paired with shiny pink lipgloss.

In the first photo, she posed on what appeared to be a rooftop step ladder. She sat with her knees spread and placed one of her elbows on her thigh while her other hand seemed to be on an overhead railing. With most of her hair swept over one shoulder, she leaned her torso to one side and sent a smoldering stare the camera’s way.

Qimmah was pictured smiling in the second photo of the series while she stood with one leg extended to the side. She also appeared to have been photographed while pushing her hair out of her face with one hand.

The third photo saw her back at the step ladder but this time she was captured from the hips up.

She returned to a seated position in the last image and was photographed as she stared off into the distance.

In her caption, Qimmah wrote about the need for mental and emotional strength. In the comments section, fans reacted positively to her photos and her message.

“God bless you and your family,” one person wrote.

“You re so strong woman. I love you,” another added before including a red heart emoji in their comment.

“This is called beauty,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Second photo is gorgeous,” a fourth supporter wrote.

While she chose to flaunt her enviable figure in activewear for this series, Qimmah deviated from her regular sporty attire in a previous post. In those shared photos, she wore a curve-hugging gray dress that clung to her muscled physique. Although the outfit was radically different, she wore her hair in the same style seen in the most recent images on her page.

In her caption, Qimmah shared an uplifting message with her Instagram following.

“Good Morning,” she wrote before adding a sunshine emoji. “It’s Another Day, it’s a Better Day!”

The post has been liked close to 50,000 times since its upload one day ago, and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it so far.