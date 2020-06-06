Eriana Blanco Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini In New Instagram Picture

Eriana Blanco has been posting lots of incredible new bikini pics to her Instagram page as of late, and the model kept the theme rolling with her newest post from today. She opted for a white swimsuit with black buckle accents and flaunted her toned body, to the delight of her followers.

She took the photo indoors in front of what looked like a wood grain built-in closet, and stood with her right hip slightly cocked. The model tilted her head to the right and pursed her lips flirtatiously.

Her bikini top had black straps and a buckle in the center that held it together. It was so small that a hint of her nipples were showing, and her cleavage was hard to miss. Her bikini bottoms had a very low waistline and a belt that cinched her waist. This brought attention to her tiny waist and toned abs. The tone of the bikini also popped against her nice tan.

Eriana wore her long, straight hair down in a middle part, and her locks were brushed in front of her shoulders and reached inches past her elbows. Pieces of her hair glowed light brown on one side, and she further added color to her styling with her glamorous makeup application. In addition to her long lashes and black liner on her lower lids, it looked like she wore silver eyeshadow that was highlighted by a pink tone under her brows. This matched her blush and glossy lipstick. She also added a gold charm necklace to her look, but didn’t sport additional accessories.

The picture is getting lots of positive attention so far in the first hour since it was posted, with over 18,600 likes already. Moreover, the comments section was packed with compliments from her fans.

“Every man’s dream girl amazing body,” observed a supporter.

“Absolutely a goddess @eriana_blanco So Pure and angelic in white,” gushed a second devotee.

“Absolutely the most BEAUTIFUL woman I’ve ever seen in my 51 year old life,” raved another follower.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“10 all the way. Such true and raw beauty,” declared a fourth social media user.

The stunner also posted another selfie to her Instagram page yesterday, although the update has since been deleted for unknown reasons. She rocked a sexy outfit that included an orange crop top with a tight fit and a high neckline, and a tiny black thong. Her curvy figure was on full show, and her bare booty was visible. She posed in a bathroom and took the selfie as she gazed at her phone screen.