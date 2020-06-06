Vicky Aisha Sports Strappy Black Bikini While Posing On The Beach In Throwback Photo

On Saturday, June 6, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing on the shore of a beach at an undisclosed location. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy black bikini adorned with buckles. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bikini top, much to the delight of her audience. The swimsuit’s high-cut bottoms also accentuated her slender waist and curvaceous hips.

In the first image, the tattooed model appeared to be walking toward the photographer. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She seemed to be standing in the water for the following photo. The Instagram star crossed her legs and arched her back, as she closed her eyes.

For the photoshoot, Vicky slicked back her damp hair and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photos were taken at an earlier date. She also asked her followers to let her know their plans for “this weekend.”

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Currently at the river about to go kayaking! Hope you have a great weekend,” wrote one commenter.

“Drumming, [going] to a city nearby and [watching] a movie @vicky_aisha,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful and exciting,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are just something out of this world,” added a different devotee.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she wore a figure-hugging yellow bodysuit. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.