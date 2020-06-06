Kristen Hancher And Grace Auten Flaunt Their Curves In Matching Pink Bras

Kristen's hair matched her embellished lingerie top.

Canadian TikTok star Kristen Hancher dazzled her 5.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday morning with a stunning snapshot of herself and model Grace Auten. The two friends rocked matching pink bras that featured a number of flashy details.

The lingerie tops were almost the exact same cotton-candy pink color as Kristen’s eye-catching hair. Her long locks were slightly wavy. The right side of her hair had been pushed back behind her shoulder, while she wore the left side so that the length trailed down the front of her curvy chest. The curled ends almost brushed Grace’s right forearm, which was pressed against Kristen’s waist.

The bra Kristen wore was a pretty rose-petal pink hue. It featured molded cups covered with sparkly sheer fabric. The garment’s low scoop neck showed a teasing amount of cleavage, and it was trimmed with flirty ruffles. Tiny bows adorned the bra’s straps, which were also covered with gauzy fabric. A larger bow decorated the center of the bust.

Four long strings of clear, disc-shaped beads had been attached to the front and back of the bra. They draped down over the sides of Kristen’s midriff, highlighting her tiny waist. Similar strands of glittering beads adorned the sides of the bra. They curved around Kristen’s upper arms.

It looked as though Kristen had chosen makeup that matched her whimsical mane and bra top. She appeared to wear bubblegum pink lip color on her plump pout, and it looked like she had dusted a generous amount of bright pink eye shadow on her eyelids, extending the color up above her crease. Her fluttery eyelashes appeared to be coated with dark mascara, and she rocked a bold arched brow. Her beauty look also seemed to include a hint of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Grace’s lips were also pink, and she wore the same pink bra as her pal. However, her shoulder-length hair was light brown with golden highlights. She wore it styled in soft, bouncy curls.

The two gorgeous social media stars paired their bras with denim bottoms. Kristen’s included a pink elastic drawstring waistband. It looked like Grace was reaching down to grasp her bottoms’ button fly.

Kristen’s snapshot was an instant smash hit with her Instagram followers. Her fans pressed the “like” button on her post over 74,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded. The laudatory remarks also quickly came flooding in.

“Wow, you both look so beautiful and stunning,” wrote one of Kristen’s followers in the comments section of her post.

“Girls you are fire!” another user chimed in.

“What natural beauty!” gushed a third admirer.