Bruna Rangel Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bathing Suit For Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Bruna Rangel Lima sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself bikini-clad on Saturday, June 6. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 24-year-old model — who is of Brazilian descent — was recorded while she soaked up the sun and hung out poolside. Bruna switched between a number of sexy poses and angles for the promotional video as she enjoyed a Bang Energy drink, exuding a sultry-yet-relaxed vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond locks — which featured dark roots– did not appear to be styled as they fell down her back and around her shoulders in slight waves.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the video — a move that emphasized her natural facial features and glammed her look up a bit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, and a light pink lipstick.

Still, it was Bruna’s enviable figure that stole the show, as she proudly flaunted it in skimpy bathing suit.

Her suit, which was a one-piece, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, and was designed with a tropical floral print. The suit left little to the imagination as it not only tightly hugged her assets but also featured a great deal of cut-outs that showcased her cleavage, pert derriere, and curvy hips.

The model revealed in the post that she was recorded in Boca Raton, Florida, likely in her residence.

In the caption, she hoped her fans had a “banginnn” weekend before tagging Bang Energy and the CEO’s Instagram handles. She also provided her followers with a discount code for Bang Energy products.

The sizzling video was received with instantaneous approval and support from thousands of her fans, amassing more than 28,000 likes and 73,000 views in just the first two hours after going live. An additional 450 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and swimsuit.

“Very beautiful,” one social media user commented.

“Loving this suit, I would definitely wear that,” added a second fan.

“Super hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful woman,” a fourth individual proclaimed in Spanish.

