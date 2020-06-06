Genesis Lopez Shows Off Major Cleavage And Killer Curves In Tiny Top And Thong

American bombshell Genesis Lopez sent temperatures around the world soaring on social media after she posted a very revealing new photo of herself on Saturday, June 6. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old model photographed herself with her cellphone while inside of her hallway — which was lit with pink lights. Genesis took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera. She exuded an extremely sexy but candid vibe as she faced front and leaned her elbow up against the wall. She also sported a pout and directed her soft gaze toward her cellphone’s screen.

Her long brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

Genesis also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that glammed her look up significantly. The application looked to include foundation, shimmering eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and a nude lipstick, though it was hard to discern due to the lighting.

Despite her good looks, however, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the photograph, as she flaunted them while wearing a skimpy outfit.

Her top, which was black and featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. The top further featured a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of the model’s cleavage.

She paired the revealing garment with an equally revealing pair of panties. The black thong, which featured gold accents, highlighted her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the tiny briefs’ high-waisted sidesteps drew eyes towards her slim midriff.

She did not provide a geotag for the post, but was clearly photographed inside of her residence.

In the post’s caption, the stunner wished her fans a pleasant Saturday, before asking them how they’ve been and how their year was.

The smoking hot update was met with instant support from Genesis’ fans, accumulating more than 46,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 500 followers also headed to the comments section to reply to the model’s caption, as well as to compliment her on her beauty, figure, and ensemble.

“Beauty,” one user wrote.

“Good morning queen,” a second fan added.

“You’re the prettiest girl on the app,” a third follower proclaimed.

“So hot, love those legs,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Genesis has shared a number of sizzling images of herself on Instagram this past week. On May 31, she stunned her fans after she rocked a tiny bikini for a Bang Energy promotional video, per The Inquisitr.