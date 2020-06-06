Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Showcases Cleavage In Skintight Leopard Dress

Amanda Franca showed off her hourglass figure in a leopard-print dress in her latest Instagram post. While she flaunted her curves for her fans’ pleasure, Amanda wore a serious expression on her face that meant business.

The model looked smoking hot in a bodycon dress that clung to her voluptuous body. Amanda did not appear to be wearing a bra and kept things rather simple for the snap she shared on social media.

Amanda shamelessly flaunted her ample cleavage in the little number. She went braless so her fans were treated to a busty presentation without the support of the undergarment. However, she may have opted to go without one since it would have shown because of the dress’s plunging neckline.

The dress was cut low and revealed Amanda’s glowing décolletage as well as her underbust area. The spaghetti straps were set wide apart and allowed her to showcase her shoulders and elegant neck. The dress then clung to her minuscule waist and rounded booty.

The garment had an interesting hemline. While the dress was knee-length on her right side, it was far shorter on her left side. The dress ended mid-thigh and had a drawstring tie embellishment to draw more attention to her amazing legs.

Amanda exposed her muscular thighs in the animal-print dress. The warm brown shades of the dress complemented her bronzed legs magnificently.

The Brazilian-born model accessorized with care. She wore an elegant gold bangle and rocked some nude high heels for a polished finish.

Amanda wore her dark blonde hair in a deep side-part. Her locks tumbled down her back and one of her shoulders where some tresses curled beneath her bust. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup to emphasize her eyes and full lips.

The Instagram model consistently posts photos that she knows will appeal to her fans. Amanda had accumulated a following of over 665,000 fans on Instagram alone. She regularly shares sexy pics, titillating videos, and kind words with her followers.

This particular snap has already amassed more than 10,000 likes proving that her followers still find her relevant. For some of them, it wasn’t enough to just hit the “like” button, they took to the comments section to voice their opinions.

One follower loved the “animal print” dress that she had on.

Another Instagram user complimented Amanda.

“Lovely legs, darling,” they gushed.

One fan thought that Amanda was the complete package and waxed lyrical in the comments.

“Love the leopard print dress, super nice (heart emoji) (flame emoji) You look amazing girl,” they raved.