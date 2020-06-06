‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Possible Production Resumption As Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

Governor Newsom of California has announced guidelines that would allow television shows to start filming again and General Hospital fans are thrilled. It’s not known yet exactly how and when the cast and crew will be able to return to the set, but viewers are already buzzing quite a bit about it.

Filming of new episodes stopped nearly three months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak. ABC was able to air mostly new episodes until late March, but now they’ve been relying on “encore” episodes.

On Friday, it was announced that June 12 was the date where some filming could begin again in California. However, it seems fairly likely that it may take a little longer for General Hospital to really get up and running again.

Naturally, fans are anxious to get new episodes again. However, people have a lot of questions about how filming can happen safely.

“Someone in my mentions saying ‘but they have to be 6ft apart, blah blah blah’ to the Hollywood gets to go back to work post! Duh.. lol there’s going to be a new way of watching tv for like a year. but hey, at least they’ll be on….. screen…. together,” noted one GH fan.

“YAY!! I want y’all to stay safe, and I’m really enjoying the special episodes, but I miss seeing y’all daily in new episodes. I’ll watch whatever I can as long as #GeneralHospital stays on the air!!” shared one fan in response to Tristan Rogers tweeting about the show’s return.

Plenty of fans tweeted about how they will be curious to see how the show will ensure that proper safety precautions are implemented while still filming new content. Some are curious whether or not the topic of the coronavirus pandemic will be incorporated into upcoming storylines at all.

“As much as I miss GH and would like it to be around forever, this seems like a danger to cast and crew. I don’t think this is okay,” another viewer tweeted.

Many viewers noted that they have been having withdrawals going without new shows and plenty of fans are curious to know how soon ABC could get back to broadcasting fresh episodes. At whatever point production does begin again, it will likely take about a month for the new episodes to air.

Even if there are still a lot of unknowns about how things will proceed, General Hospital fans noted that now they are at least one step closer to getting things back on track. It doesn’t appear that any cast members other than Tristan have mentioned this on social media yet, but a lot more feedback will likely emerge in the week ahead.

Will General Hospital be able to start filming again at some point this month, and will production be able to keep all of the cast and crew safe? At the moment fans have plenty of questions and few answers, so everybody will be paying close attention to see how this all proceeds.