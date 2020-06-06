Jeff Lowe Slams Joe Exotic, Insists President Trump Won’t Pardon Him

Jeff Lowe called Joe Exotic a 'horrible person'.

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe laid into the currently incarcerated Joe Exotic in a recent interview. Exotic, who’s real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently in prison for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted his rival Carole Baskin. While there have been rumors that President Trump might pardon Exotic, Lowe thinks otherwise, according to Fox News.

Tiger King is a wildly popular Netflix series that tells the true story of Exotic, the former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. It was there that he housed hundreds of big cats, including tigers, as well as other exotic animals. For years he welcomed guests into the property for a tour of the park, allowing them to play with and hold the animals, much to the frustration of Baskin.

Exotic’s legal team drove a bus through Washington D.C. last moth with a sign reading “President Trump Please Pardon Joe Exotic.” Lowe doesn’t expect President Trump to do anything about Exotic, and called the former big cat owner a “horrible person” who likely still has “50 or 60 more federal charges pending for campaign finance fraud and income tax evasion.”

He went on to say that he expects Exotic to stop at nothing in his attempts to get out of jail.

“He is not going to get pardoned. Donald Trump is not gonna pardon this guy. Joe has that diva personality. Most narcissists do. So of course he’s gonna go and take it to where the buck stops, and that’s at the White House. Nothing that Donald Trump does surprises me anymore but if he were to pardon Joe Exotic that would be the icing on the cake. It would show that the president has really lost his marbles.”

As a result of Exotic’s many legal woes, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park would later be sold to Lowe, Exotic’s former business partner. Lowe is the current owner but only for a little while longer, due to a recent court ruling. A judge recently granted Baskin control of the property, but not of the animals, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Lowe was given 120 days to remove all of the animals from the premises. While the zoo is currently opened, it is under many regulations due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Lowe intends to take the animals and start his new zoo in a different location.

Meanwhile, Exotic remains in jail serving a 22 year sentence.