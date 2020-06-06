Kayla Moody Goes Braless Under Revealing Crop Top & Flaunts Derriere In G-String

Kayla Moody appears to be gearing up for warmer temperatures. The model’s latest Instagram share featured her dressed scantily clad in a revealing crop top and a G-string as she struck a sexy pose near her car.

As she normally does, Kayla rocked the skimpy outfit, which did not consist of much. Her top was grey, and it had extremely large arm holes, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her side boob. Her G-string was white.

The camera captured the model from a side angle as she stood next to her car with the door open talking on her phone. The model’s free hand was on the frame of the door, and she positioned her arm in such a way that it showed off the side of her breast. The angle of the photo also gave her followers a good look at her back side. Kayla bent one knee, showing off her perky booty and toned thighs. She arched her back, accentuating the curve of her rear end and her slender waist. She smiled as she looked at something off camera.

The model’s sun-kissed tresses were parted on the side and styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to include skin-smoothing foundation, a light dusting of eye shadow, and a coat of mascara on her lashes. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured with a touch of golden highlighter on her cheekbones. Her lips popped with pink shade of lipstick. She also sported a clear polish on her long nails.

In the post’s caption, Kayla made a humorous remark about money.

Judging from the mount of heart-eye and flame emoji in the comments section, the post was a big hit among her 800,000+ followers.

Some of them had flattering things to say about the flirty snapshot.

“Damn you are so sexy,” one admirer chimed in.

“beautiful thing, I love this photo, really here you radiate a lot of sensuality,” a second fan commented.

“Hot. All your poses are just straight up BURNING,” a third comment read.

“One of the SEXIEST WOMEN on this planet,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Sexy is one word that many of Kayla’s followers might use to describe her content, which often includes semi-nude snaps. In fact, earlier this week, she shared a racy snap that saw hear wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high boots. While her content might be for everyone, she seems to know exactly what her fans love to see.